Pacers get back to work following Game 1 win

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the NBA world responds stunned at a Game 1 blowout, the Pacers respond with practice, getting back to work at Quicken Loans Arena Monday afternoon with Game 2 looming.

“It’s just one game, and we’re fully aware of that,” explained Victor Oladipo. “Game 2 is gonna be even harder than game one. We’re prepared for it.”

“We got more to accomplish,” continued Lance Stephenson. “Our goal right now is to get some shots up, figure out what we did wrong during film, and just bring it next game.”

Whatever may come in game two, the Pacers to not expect it to mirror game one.

“It’s a chess game,” said Darren Collison. “Everyone’s gonna make adjustments. Even us. We’ve gotta be better. There’s some things we can improve on.”

“We want to come out and be better than we were in our last game,” added head coach Nate McMillan. “That’s the approach we’ve had all season long.”

Throughout the year, the Pacers have proven many doubters wrong. Seems fitting that trend continued into the playoffs.

The best player on the court today was NOT @KingJames. It was a man by the name of @VicOladipo…who simply has arrived. Plus, the @Pacers look quicker everywhere. This series could get interesting. It’s just one game, but yes! It could get interesting — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 15, 2018

Oladipo with a BPOTC (Best Player On the Court) Game against one of the 3 best players of all time. Impressive. Also, welcome to the Jeff Green Experience, Cavs fans. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 15, 2018

“A lot of guys are coming out here playing with something to prove,” said Myles Turner, “but we play within ourselves, within our system, have we’ve just been trusting what’s going on.”

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is set for Wednesday evening at 7:00 in Cleveland.