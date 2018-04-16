× Police arrest suspect in connection with 66-year-old man’s murder in Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Police have made an arrest in connection with an incident earlier this morning that left one man dead and another person seriously injured.

The Speedway Police Department received a call in regards to a family disturbance in the 5300 block of W. 10th St. around 4:45 a.m.

Speedway officers responded and located two injured people who were transported to Methodist Hospital for treatment.

One of the victims, a 66-year-old man, died at the hospital. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

A short time later, IMPD officers located the suspect a short distance from the scene. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Joseph Bryant of Indianapolis, was transported to the Speedway Police Department for questioning. He was arrested and preliminarily charged with involuntary manslaughter and battery with serious bodily injury.

Formal charges will be filed at a later date by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Speedway Police Department is not seeking any additional suspects in the case. The victim’s identity will not be released until next of kin have been notified by the coroner’s office. The investigation is ongoing.