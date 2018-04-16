× Police search for murder suspect after woman’s body found in garage near Indiana border

BRYAN, OH – Authorities in northwest Ohio are searching for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend.

WANE reports the investigation began after Gina L. Mann, 47, was found dead in a garage behind a home in Paulding, Ohio. The home is just 10 miles from the Indiana border.

Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers said a murder warrant was issued a short time later for 46-year-old Matthew J. Dempsey.

Mann and Dempsey lived at the home together, but investigators told WANE they believe Dempsey fled the area. He was last spotted in Bryan, Ohio (which is also just 10 miles from the Indiana border) around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

It is unclear at this time whether Mann was killed at the home. An autopsy is scheduled for Mann in Lucas County this week.

Anyone with information about Dempsey or his whereabouts is asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department at (419) 399-3791 or 911 immediately.