Rare mid-April snow and cold; Brighter days ahead

MORE SPRING SNOW Just what you wanted right? More snow and more cold! Winter won’t let got! The measured .3″ of snowfall today in Indianapolis (April 16th) is only the 5th time ever snow is measured for this date Record 1.3″ 1961).

It is now the 5th snowiest spring on record in Indianapolis Most of our snow (61%) has fallen since March 1st!

APRIL? We didn’t expect to break the cold weather pattern that has plagued us all spring long and today was expected to turn sharply colder along with the snow showers. The high today of 37-degree is the second coldest for the date and nearly 30 degrees below normal!

We get back to sunshine tomorrow with some moderating temperatures expected this week but brace for a cold start. A freeze warning is in effect from 10 pm to 10 am Tuesday for most of the southern third of the state.

The average temperatures will mainly remain below normal the rest of the week with the exception Wednesday when strong, southwest winds will temporarily warm us to near 70-degrees.

A new cold surge will follow showers Wednesday night and possibly another batch of snow showers late into Thursday morning.

WARMING TREND