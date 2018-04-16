× Reba McEntire brings back infamous red dress 25 years later

For Reba McEntire fans, it was a case of déjà vu.

The country music legend wore a dress to the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards that she made famous more than two decades ago!

The red dress first appeared during the 1993 CMA Awards. McEntire wore it while singing a duet of the song “Does He Love You?” with Linda Davis. She drew a large ovation from fans Sunday night, when she brought it back for a duet of the same song with Kelly Clarkson, her daughter-in-law.

Though relatively tame by today’s standards, the dress drew an overwhelming amount of attention in 1993 for its sequins and plunging neckline. McEntire ended up on the front page of The Tennessean and said she’d received “more press off that dress than if I’d won entertainer of the year.”

The red dress even has its own Wikipedia page!

After the performance, McEntire thanked her friend Sandi Spika Borchetta for designing the dress and confirmed it was the same one from 25 years ago, according to The Tennessean. The dress has been showcased the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.