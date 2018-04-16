RECIPE: Hollandaise Sauce

Hollandaise Sauce

1 each – Egg yolk

1 oz – Lemon juice (fresh preferred)

6 oz – Warm melted unsalted butter

To taste – Tabasco sauce

To taste – Kosher salt

Place the yolk, lemon juice and Tabasco into the blender. Place the lid on the blender with the center hole open. Start the blender on lowest setting. Gradually add the warm butter through the hole in the center while the blender is on. Continue to add slowly until the sauce thickens. If the sauce is too thick, add a small amount of warm water until it is desired consistency. Add salt and Tabasco to taste and serve.

Yields 3 to 4 servings

Recipe provided by Market District