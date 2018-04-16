Restaurants to participate in fundraiser for Acapulco Joe’s owner, IMPD Victim’s Assistance Fund
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Over 20 local restaurants will participate in a fundraiser to support IMPD’s Victim’s Assistance Fund and the owner of Acapulco Joe’s, Grant Redmond, who was attacked by a dine and dash customer in March.
Jake Query of Query & Schultz and FOX Sports 97.5/1260 WNDE is putting the fundraiser together.
It will take place at the following restaurants on Tuesday, April 17:
- Big Lug Canteen: 15 percent of sales from the day
- Big Lug Country Pub (Pendleton): 15 percent of sales from the day
- Chicago’s Pizza (Columbus):10 percent of total sales from the day
- Chicago’s Pizza (Greenwood): 10 percent of total sales from the day
- Chicago’s Pizza (Indianapolis): 10 percent of total sales from the day
- Cunningham Restaurant Group: Flat donation
- Hoagies & Hops: Five percent of sales for the day
- Mimi Blue: Flat donation
- Pizzology: 10 percent of sales for the day
- Repeal: 10 percent of sales for the day
- Sahm’s Ale House (Carmel): 15 percent of sales from the day
- Sahm’s Ale House (Nora): 15 percent of sales from the day
- Sahm’s at Parkwood:15 percent of sales from the day
- Sahm’s at Pendleton: 15 percent of sales from the day
- Sahm’s Bar & Grill (Fishers):15 percent of sales from the day
- Sahm’s Place: 15 percent of sales from the day
- Sahm’s Restaurant (Fishers):15 percent of sales from the day
- Sahm’s Tavern & Big Lug: 15 percent of sales from the day
- Soupremacy: Tip jar
- Tavern on South: 25 percent of sales for the day not to exceed $500 of ala carte sales
- Temaki House: 20 percent of sales for the day
The list of restaurants will continue to be updated. For more information, click here.
The total amount of funds raised during the event will be announced on May 1 at Acapulco Joe’s.