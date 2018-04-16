Winter taste to start the workweek; temperatures nearly 30 degrees below average

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front has cleared the state and chilly, unseasonable air is now working in. This blustery, western wind flow is dragging in the colder conditions, along with a few scattered snow showers. Pesky snow showers will be off and on through the day with some limited, grassy accumulations in spots.

Reduced visibility will be likely, too, while traveling at times through the day, as temperatures barely move. Wintry precipitation will be winding down after sunset tonight and drier conditions return overnight.

Drier, slightly milder air is back Tuesday and a quick rise in temperatures anticipated for your Tuesday night and into Wednesday afternoon. A lot of additional wind is expected through the next three days before rain returns late in the day Wednesday.

No 80s in this seven day, but at least any big winter feel is only lasting for today!