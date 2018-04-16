× Woman charged with murder of 53-year-old man shot to death in July 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman has been arrested for the murder of a 53-year-old man shot to death on the near west side last year.

Police say Jerry Ethridge was pronounced dead at the scene in the 600 block of North Luett Ave. on the morning of July 9.

Over the past nine months, police say the Indianapolis Marion County Crime Lab and The Crime Lab from Indiana State Police have been processing evidence in connection with the fatal shooting.

IMPD announced Monday that, thanks to the “hard work from everyone involved within these agencies,” enough probable cause was established to charge 52-year-old Vickie Harper with murder in the case.

Metro police originally said the shooting appeared to be the result of a domestic disturbance.