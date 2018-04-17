× DePauw students voice concerns over recent racial, hateful incidents at Jenna Fischer event

GREENCASTLE, Ind. – Tensions were high at DePauw University on Tuesday as students protested at an event featuring actress Jenna Fischer.

The students were there to voice their concerns over a series of hateful incidents on and near the Greencastle campus.

The incidents include a racist threat found in a restroom, a homophobic and an anti-Semitic message found in a bathroom, an incident of a student “engaging in offensive behavior at the Duck,” and a racial slur formed by rocks in a park.

It was easy to see just how tense and emotional a time it is at the school. There were raised voices and things even became physical between some students leaving the lecture.

The protests came one day after the university’s president, Dr. Mark McCoy, sent an email to students addressing the recent incidents.

In the email, McCoy said slurs, threats or intimidation are never welcome on the campus. He added that authorities and the administration are investigating each of the incidents.

“We will be taking a host of actions and you will hear additional comments from me in the coming days,” said McCoy. “Make no mistake, we will take every action available to us to address these incidents.”