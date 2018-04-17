× Earth Day events and sports games add up to a busy downtown Indy traffic pattern this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The weather may be slow in cooperating, but regardless, several “springtime” events are planned in Indianapolis that will have a bearing on both foot and vehicle traffic in the city this week.

Several Earth Day events are scheduled to take place Saturday, April 21, and also this weekend, there will be several benefit runs that will occur on both Saturday and Sunday that will close or restrict streets in downtown.

Plus, the Indiana Pacers and Indianapolis Indians have games that will affect traffic around both Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Victory Field.

Here is a list of some of the events that are on schedule this week in the city:

Friday, April 20

The Indiana Pacers host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with a 7:00 p.m. tip

Saturday, April 21

The Earth Day Indiana Festival will result in partial closures in the southernmost lane of New York Street from 8– 10 a.m. and 4 – 5 p.m.

The inner lanes of East Washington Street will be closed for Washington Neighborhood’s Clean Up from 8 a.m. – noon.

Walk MS will begin and end at White River State Park, which results in closures along the route from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Earth Day Recycle Run will begin and end at Historic Military Park and results in closures along the route from noon – 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 22

The Naked Monkey Brunch Run will begin and end at the Rathskellar which results in closures along the route from 10 – 11 a.m.

The Indiana Pacers host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the playoffs with a game time tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Special Events

Indianapolis Indians games may cause increased traffic around Victory Field Friday and Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.