Indiana baby dies from dehydration after mother removes feeding tube, court docs say

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — According to court documents, an Indiana baby died from severe dehydration because his mother removed his feeding tube, WTHI reports.

Police say Tabetha Smith, 38, removed her 3-month-old son’s feeding tube back in early March. Several medical professionals demanded she put the feeding tube back into place, but she never did.

Officials say he needed the feeding tube because he suffered from numerous ailments.

An autopsy found the baby died on March 12 from severe dehydration. Smith is in jail on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. She is expected to be formally charged on Thursday.