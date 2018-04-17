× IPS superintendent finalist to lead Los Angeles public schools

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lewis Ferebee is a top pick to lead the Los Angeles school district, according to school board president Michael O’Connor. The information was first reported by The Los Angeles Times.

Ferebee was hired in August 2013 to lead IPS. He was the Chief of Staff for Durham Public Schools prior to moving to Indianapolis.

Ferebee called O’Connor this morning to say not long ago he was asked if he wanted to put his name in contention for the position in Los Angeles, and he is currently interviewing for the position. According to O’Connor, Ferebee says he has not decided whether he will take the job if it is offered to him.

The Los Angeles Times reports L.A. schools Superintendent Michelle King, 56, will retire from her position at the end of June as she undergoes treatment for cancer.

Vivian Ekchian has been serving as interim superintendent for the time being. Her name is also in the hat to become the next superintendent, and she has made it to the second round, according to insiders.

Several sources also say Baltimore Suptintendent Andres Alonso, who teaches at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, is another finalist for the position.