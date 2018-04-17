Make the most of Tax Day 2018 with these discounts and freebies
Whether you’ve already done your taxes or you’re waiting until the last minute, you deserve a break for Tax Day.
Tax Day is April 17 this year because the traditional April 15 date fell on a Sunday. Monday, April 16, is a Emancipation Day–a federal holiday–meaning Americans got a couple extra days to finish up their tax returns. Maybe you ended up with a refund; maybe you owe some money to the federal government.
Whatever the case, enjoy these discounts and freebies to make the day a little less stressful:
- Applebee’s: The chain’s $1 margarita deal continues through April 30, so you can enjoy a Dollarita for Tax Day!
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: The day after Tax Day is the chain’s Free Pizookie Day. Get a free Pizookie with a minimum $9.95 food purchase Wednesday.
- Boston Market: You can order the $10.40, which includes a Half Chicken Individual Meal with 2 sides, cornbread, and a regular fountain beverage.
- Captain D’s: Get 6-piece batter-dipped fish, a family side and 6 Hush Puppies for $10.40.
- Cici’s Pizza: $4.17 Adult Buffet with the coupon from their Facebook page.
- Chuck E. Cheese’s: For every large pizza purchased, guests will get one large cheese pizza free. Offer valid from April 17 – 19, 2018.
- Firehouse Subs: Free medium sub when you buy a full-priced medium or large sub, chips and drink. Offer valid April 17-19, 2018.
- Giordano’s: Get $5 off your order with this coupon.
- Hardee’s: Free sausage biscuit, no purchase necessary, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. You’ll need to say the password, “Made from scratch,” in order to cash in.
- Hooters: From April 14 through April 17, kids 12 and under get a free Kids Meal with a purchase of $10 or more.
- Hungry Howie’s: Use promo TAXDAY18 to score a medium 1-topping pizza for $0.15 when you buy a large 1-topping pizza at regular menu price. This is for online, carry-out orders only.
- McDonald’s: Use the McDonald’s app on April 17 to get a 10-piece Chicken McNugget for $1.48.
- Noodles & Company: Get $4 off a $10 online purchase through April 18 using the code TAXDAY18. More info here.
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Potbelly Perks rewards program members get a free sandwich on Tax Day with the purchase of a sandwich of equal or higher value through the chain’s mobile app.
- P.F. Chang’s: 15% off takeout via code TAXDAY. More info here.
- Planet Fitness: Free hydromassages available at Planet Fitness locations from April 14 through April 21. More info here.
- Sonic: Half price cheeseburgers all day long. More info here.
- Office Depot & Office Max: Five free pounds of document shredding. Offer valid through April 28, 2018.
- Outback Steakhouse: The chain is offering free Bloomin’ Onions on Tuesday, April 17.
- Quiznos: Place an order with the Quiznos Toasty Points loyalty app on April 17 to get 10.40% off your order.
- Staples: Through April 21, get “free shredding services,” up to one pound with a coupon available here.
- White Castle: Using this coupon will get you 15% off your order on Tax Day.