× Plainfield bank robbery suspect arrested after pursuit ends near Amazon warehouse

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police have made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery in Plainfield.

A Chase Bank near Quaker Boulevard and Stafford Road was robbed around 2 p.m. Shortly after the bank robbery, there was a crash nearby.

Police tracked the suspect, and a pursuit ensued. The suspect crashed near the Amazon warehouse in the 800 block of Perry Road.

Police apprehended the suspect, and he is in custody.