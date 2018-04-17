× Portillo’s announces plans to bring its Chicago-style hot dogs to Avon

AVON, Ind. – Big news for Portillo’s fans! The Chicago restaurant has plans for another location in central Indiana.

The Avon Advisory Plan Commission approved plans for a Portillo’s Hot dogs in the city.

Portillo’s opened up their first location in central Indiana last October in Fishers. Back in February, they broke ground on a south side location.

The location of the future Portillo’s and a time frame for when it will open is unknown.

Portillo’s serves up Italian beefs and sausages smothered with giardiniera and hot and sweet peppers. Its signature hot dogs include mustard, relish, celery salt, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, kosher pickle and sport peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun. Don’t expect any ketchup!

In addition, the menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches and salads. Portillo’s is also famous for its double-layer chocolate cake.

The chain, which has dozens of restaurants in Illinois, currently has Indiana locations in Merrillville, Fishers, and they’ll have a south side Indy location later this year. Other restaurants are located in Arizona, California, Florida and Wisconsin.