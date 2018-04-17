Snow showers follow Wednesday’s windy warm up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOME SUNSHINE

It was nice to see the skies brighten Tuesday afternoon and that April sunshine went to work fast on these chilly temperatures. Once we turned sunny, the thermometer really started to rise climbing 8-degrees in under two hours. The afternoon will end well below normal, and mark the 13th day this month below normal. The normal high is 64°.

TWO FRONTS ON WEDNESDAY

A fast moving low pressure system will race through Indiana Wednesday initially sending a warm front our way. Temperatures will jump quickly as winds temporarily shift southwest by early afternoon.

It will not last. Cold air once again looms behind this system, so much so that winter storm warnings are out in near by Iowa and northwest Illinois. A cold front will roar east late Wednesday night sending much colder air our way and bringing a shot of rain showers. Snow showers are possible very early Thursday morning in the wake of the storm.

SUNNY SPELL

Beyond Thursday's down turning early morning cold front, skies will begin to brighten. High pressure will build in to end the work week and persist through the weekend and into early next week. Currently, there is no rain or snow in the forecast from Friday through the middle of next week. Temperature are expected to slowly rise each day starting Friday and near or exceed the normal by next Tuesday.