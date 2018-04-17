× Sunshine, severe storms and more snow showers!?! Wild 48 hours ahead…

Another cold start out-the-door this morning, while flurries begin to wind down across the state by 8:00am. By late morning, clouds will be thinning too from west to east, as sunshine steadily builds in. This will help temperatures climb and a much better day ahead expected, especially compared to Monday but the wind will be breezy at times! No snow showers and 15° warmer today is definitely a vast improvement.

Clouds will begin to increase late tonight, as temperatures level off in the upper 30’s. Dry weather will continue to hold too. By Wednesday morning, winds will begin to increase and a burst of warmth will build in. This rapid warmth, accompanied with a fast moving low will eventually produce showers by the afternoon and a few stronger storms. For some reason, I have an odd feeling one or two of these storms could be severe. This strong front will drive in another round of cold for Thursday morning and additional snow showers.

The pattern becomes more tranquil by Friday and should last through the weekend.