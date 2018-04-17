Tips from residents lead Plainfield police to make arrests in recent cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police are crediting tips from the public in a string of recent arrests in Plainfield.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers say a citizen started following a man driving an SUV after he fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident. Investigators quickly connected that driver with a bank robbery that had just occurred at a nearby Chase Bank. A short pursuit ended when the suspect crashed his vehicle into a fence outside of the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

“Without that citizen’s help we would’ve never been able to get behind them,” said Captain Jill Lees, with the Plainfield Police Department.

Earlier this week, a tip from a community member helped a small business owner get nearly $6,000 in stolen tools returned.

Security camera footage shows a thief breaking into work vans outside of Trent Electric. You can see a thief carrying out cases of tools and armloads of copper wiring.

“We’re all out here trying to make a living, working out hind ends off and you have these guys that are just stealing from us and they’re stealing from all of us,” said Bill Trent, owner of Trent Electric.

On Monday, the equipment was gone. By Tuesday, Bill Trent had every single tool back.

“(I) couldn’t have been happier, to be honest with you, because it’s usually gone. You’re not going to see it after that,” said Bill Trent.

Officers say they received a call from someone driving through a neighborhood that saw a stash of tools and thought it looked suspicious. The tipster reported it to police and shortly later, arrested James Roseman on theft charges.

“There again when you question is this out of place or I always say when you ask yourself should I call the police, nine times out of 10 you should because something isn’t right,” said Captain Jill Lees, with the Plainfield Police Department.

Just a couple weeks ago, a citizen helped lead police to two suspects accused of breaking into vehicles in the Walmart parking lot.

Plainfield police want the public to know tips lead to arrests and arrest lead to safer neighborhoods.

“Just think if we wouldn’t have caught these thieves where would they have struck next? Here in town? Indianapolis? Hendricks County? We want to make sure we catch these people and get them off the streets,” said Captain Lees.

Police are constantly reminding everyone, if you see anything that just doesn’t look right, don’t hesitate and call authorities.