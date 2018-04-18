× Added travel lane construction to be done along I-69 in Madison and Delaware counties

DELAWARE, MADISON COUNTIES, Ind. – Contractors have been awarded a $79 million contract from the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to add travel lanes and complete maintenance work on I-69 from north of the State Road 38/W. State St. interchange west of Pendleton to north of the State Road 32 interchange near Daleville.

Both contractors will perform the following tasks:

Adding 8.4 miles of additional travel lanes inside the median (from mile markers 219-227)

More than 6.5 miles of pavement maintenance (from mile markers 227-233)

Also, rehabbing, replacing and/or widening the following bridges will occur at:

Old SR 132/Main Street over I-69

County Road 400 West over I-69

I-69 over CSX Railroad (south of I-69 & SR 38/Dr. MLK Boulevard interchange)

SR 9/SR 67 over I-69

I-69 over Prairie Creek

I-69 over Old SR 109/Columbus Avenue

I-69 over CSX Railroad (south of I-69 & SR 9/109 interchange)

I-69 over SR 9/SR 109

I-69 over Sly Fork

SR 236 over I-69

I-69 over Brandon Ditch

I-69 over SR 67

County Road 400 West will be closed for bridge work over I-69. The closure should last no more than four months. A detour route and schedule of the closure will be released after meeting with the contractors.