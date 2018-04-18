× Call from observant resident alerts police to attempted theft of pickup truck

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Bartholomew County arrested a pair of North Vernon men accused of trying to steal a pickup truck.

Just before 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy responded to South Jonesville Road and West Deaver Road after getting a call about a suspicious vehicle. A caller told police that someone in a blue Chevy Trailblazer stopped by a vacant home and took a green Ford pickup truck from the property.

A state trooper spotted the vehicles and initiated a traffic stop at Jonesville Road and Spear Street. Police identified the driver of the Trailblazer as 35-year-old Jeremiah Anderson of North Vernon and the driver of the green pickup truck as 47-year-old Trevor Dilk, also of North Vernon.

Both told police that the property owner had given them permission to take the truck. Investigators contacted the property owner, who advised them that he hadn’t given anyone permission to enter the property or remove the vehicle.

Police arrested Anderson and Dilk on a preliminary charge of auto theft. Both were booked at the Bartholomew County Jail.