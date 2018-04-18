Getting dinner ready can require a lot of tools. There's a new product out on the market that combines two of the most-used kitchen utensils. The Clever Tongs promise to work like a spatula and a set of tongs, but does it work? Sherman put it to the test.
Does it work: Clever Tongs
