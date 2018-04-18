× Help FOX59 Pack the Pantries to feed hungry Hoosiers across the state

Each year, more than 1 million Hoosiers go hungry—many of them children and seniors. But it doesn’t have to be that way!

That’s why we’re teaming up with Financial Center, Gleaners and Midwest Food Bank for our “Pack the Pantries” initiative. We’ll open our phone bank on Friday, April 20, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

We’re hoping to collect enough monetary donations to fill every seat in Lucas Oil Stadium—that’s 65,000 seats!

Since each dollar equals three meals, we need $21,667 to fill the stadium. We’ll need $43,333 to fill Lucas Oil TWICE. We’ll need $65,000 to fill Lucas Oil THREE times!

Monetary donations are the key—money is the non-perishable item that food banks really need. A donation of $5 can provide 15 meals! These donations create flexibility, allowing food banks to buy in bulk at wholesale prices.

Make no mistake about it, hunger is a major issue across the Hoosier State:

More than 1 million Indiana residents are considered food insecure

Approximately 345,000 of those considered food insecure are children

1 in 6 Hoosier families will go hungry

$1 donated = 3 meals

A cash donation of $30 will feed one hungry neighbor for a month

We need the entire central Indiana community to come together to fight hunger, and every dollar truly makes a difference. Join us Friday on FOX59 to help feed those in need!