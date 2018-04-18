Indy Fuel continues their run in the Kelly Cup Playoffs

Posted 9:00 AM, April 18, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- For the first time ever, the Indy Fuel is in the playoffs. Only two games are left before the 2018 Kelly Cup is awarded, and the team needs your help to rally back. The team's COO Larry McQueary stopped by FOX59 with the game details fans need to know.