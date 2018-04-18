The Mecha Hamsters are headed to the World Robotics Championship! The five students showed off their robot to Ray.
Local students in world robotic competition
-
Teen learns to use 3D printer to make arm for his father injured in Iraq
-
Central Indiana students spread words of kindness for International Day of Happiness
-
Elementary school students surprise 95-year-old WWII veteran who lost home to fire
-
Parkland victim, UIndy swim recruit would have turned 18 Saturday
-
IUPUI student hopes to make impact on deaf-blind community through phone app
-
-
Students at Purdue rally in solidarity for International Women’s Day
-
Students hold March For Our Lives events across US
-
As need for nurses rises, Indy college wants to attract students to careers in nursing
-
Students at Franklin Central continue teacher’s legacy through school coffee shop
-
Tau Kappa Epsilon closes Indiana University chapter until 2021
-
-
Teacher who called military ‘lowest of our low’ is fired
-
Anderson University unveils new ‘Situation Room’
-
Carmel Clay Schools discusses lengthening recess for elementary students