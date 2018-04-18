× Pacers unable to finish game 2 comeback, Cavs win 100-97 to tie series

CLEVELAND, Ohio. – It will be all tied up at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Friday night, thanks to an amazing game 2 performance from LeBron James. He had 46 of Cleveland’s 100 points to lead the Cavs past Indiana, 100-97.

The game was a rollercoaster from start to finish.

After not taking the first 11 shots in game one, it was clear LeBron wanted the ball from the get go tonight, helping the Cavs charge out to a 19-3 lead in the first six minutes.

Luckily, the Pacers didn’t get discouraged and started to chip away. A 33-18 first quarter lead quickly dwindled down to five with around 6 minutes left the first half.

Unlike game 1, Indiana was forced to find offense in the first half from players not named Victor Oladipo. Three fouls made the first time All-Star watch most of the action from the bench.

He had just 7 points in 8 minutes as Cleveland led 58-46 at the half. Meanwhile, LeBron had 29.

All year long, the Pacers proved that they’re a second half team, and they were able to cut the lead down to 7 at the end of the third.

Out of all potential spark plugs, late season pickup Trevor Booker, was the catalyst in getting the Pacers back into the game. His 3-point play the old fashioned way cut the lead down to just 4 with 9 to play.

It remained tight all the way down the stretch.

With 36 seconds remaining, the Pacers got the ball back down 95-92. Oladipo had an open look to tie the game, but it rimmed out. He finished with 19 after sitting out most of the first half with foul trouble.

No doubt, Bankers Life will be rocking Friday night when the tied series shifts bank to Indianapolis.

Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m.