Riley patients to pick out free gowns and tuxedos ahead of prom event next month

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Patients at Riley Hospital for Children will be able to pick out free gowns, tuxedos and accessories this afternoon leading up to prom night next month.

As part of ‘Promingdales,’ an area within Riley Hospital is transformed into an extravagant boutique ahead of the Riley Cancer Center Family Prom.

Families choose complimentary gowns, tuxedos, shoes and accessories provided by sponsors and donors. Patients are also welcome to take part in free dress/tuxedo fittings.

The 9th annual Riley Cancer Center Family Prom will take place on May 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fairbanks Hall. Prom will include a night of music, games and food. This year’s theme is ‘The Sky is the Limit.’

Important prom dates:

Promingdales presented by PwC

April 18, April 19: Noon – 7 p.m. at Riley Outpatient Center lowel level

Riley Day Spa

May 4: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Simon Family Tower Main Lobby (Riley Hospital for Children)

Riley Cancer Center Family Prom

May 4: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Fairbanks Hall, 340 W. 10th St