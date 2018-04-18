× Sunshine early, rain showers develop later

Look forward to a beautiful lunch hour with sunshine.

However, temperatures still slightly cool for this time of year. Plan on temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s around noon.

This will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 60’s for many of us. Expect temperatures to be a little cooler for our northern counties as winds make a shift out of the NE later today.

How about the rain? It builds in later this afternoon. A few scattered showers possible in the area during the bus stop drop off.

Best chances will be closer to the evening commute. Not everyone will get wet, but a few heavy downpours are possible.

Spotty showers will linger through the late evening hours but there will be plenty of dry time for the majority of us.

It will be breezy though. Winds gusting near 30 mph at times.

Of course, we seem to be in a never ending Winter. The chance for a few flurries and light snow showers return overnight. A dusting is possible on grassy surfaces, mainly in our northern counties like Kokomo and Muncie. However, our temperatures will stay slightly above freezing, so snow showers that do develop will melt on contact with sidewalks and roads.