The love your curls event

Beachy waves, diffuser curls, and big hair - it is back! But if you have unruly textured hair, the spring and summer weather can be a real struggle. em Studio Salon is putting on an event to help you learn to love your curl. Stylist Hannah Moore is here to tell us all about the event and to give you some of her free curly hair advice. We can’t wait to spend some one-on-one time with you and your curls at our event on the 23rd! If you haven’t already reserved your spot, call us now at 317-858-5876 for details and to schedule!

The Love Curl Event

em Studio Salon

Brownsburg

This Monday, April 23rd

6 pm to 8 pm

https://www.emsalon.com/