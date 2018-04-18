× Wind and warmth before another shot of cold Thursday

Expect a chilly but bright start out-the-door this morning, as temperatures hold in the middle 30s. The combination of early sunshine and a wind shift from the southwest will drive our temperatures up quickly by midday! Afternoon highs should reach the lower 60s in spots, before the rain showers arrive. Best timing of rain between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., with an eventual changeover to snow showers or flurries late tonight and into Thursday morning (roads fine). Wind gusts could peak between 30-36 mph this afternoon.

Breezy, cooler air for tomorrow, as sunshine returns through the day! The weather pattern begins to settle by Thursday evening and should set the stage for a very nice, dry and mostly bright weekend.