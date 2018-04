Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Community Health Network volunteer, Charlotte Martin, has been a a volunteer at Community Hospital East for 42 years. When she is not at Community Hospital East, shes still working on projects. Knitting lap covers that are handed out to patients in December around Christmas time. What keeps her coming back is the camaraderie. From having lunch with the same people every Wednesday to creating personal relationships, she cannot image her life without Community Hospital East.