Freeze warning tonight; warming into the weekend

After a cloudy start, sunshine prevailed heading into the afternoon.

Well, sunshine but colder temperatures for most of us. Highs today only reaching the 50’s.

Plan on a cool evening if you’re going to be outdoors.

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20’s by early tomorrow morning.

A freeze warning is in place overnight until 9 AM Friday morning. Expect widespread frost.

Keep in that the average last frost date is still almost another week away. Protect those plants!

Warmer with more sunshine tomorrow. Highs in the mid 50’s.

The Indians return home to Victory Field Friday night. First pitch is at 7:15 PM. A chillier, but overall not a bad night for baseball.

We have a pleasant weekend ahead with temperatures warming back to near 60 by Sunday.