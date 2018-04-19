× I-65 Project will close ramps for resurfacing in northwest Indiana this weekend

BOONE, CLINTON AND TIPPECANOE COUNTIES, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that the I-65 project will close two separate ramps for resurfacing beginning Friday, April 20 at 10 p.m. with that work lasting through Monday, April 23.

The two ramps that will have the weekend work are:

–State Road 28 northbound entrance ramp to I-65, reopening by 8 am Monday

–I-65 southbound exit ramp to State Road 47, reopening by 7 am Monday

The cost of the I-65 project at nearly $48 million will also include patching and resurfacing the interstate from one mile south of U.S. 52 in Lebanon to nearly 3.5 miles south of State Road 38 in Lafayette.

Another part of the project that will be started later will be the replacing of the decks on the State Road 47 and on Tippecanoe County Road 900 E. and Clinton County Road 1000 W. bridges over I-65.

The project is scheduled to be completed in October of 2018.