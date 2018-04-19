× LeBron’s 46 power Cavaliers past Pacers in Game 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio – From the opening tip, Wednesday’s Game 2 was clearly different than Game 1, and the reason was LeBron James.

The Cavaliers’ star scored the first 13 points of the game himself, outscored the Pacers 20-18 in the first quarter, and finished with a game high 46, leading Cleveland to a 100-97 win to even the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

“In the first half, he got off to a great start,” said Lance Stephenson. “The first quarter he had 20? 23? We won all the other quarters.”

“Nothing was going our way the first eight minutes of the game, nothing,” added Darren Collison. “It seemed like LeBron was hitting everything.”

Though it was a disappointed Pacers’ locker room, it was not a despondent one.

“We feel great,” said Thaddeus Young. “We still feel we can win this series. We feel that we can continue to win games. With that being said, we’re ready for Game 3 right now. If we had to go out there and play, we’d be ready.”

“I think we’re in a great spot,” continued Myles Turner. “We really wanted to go home 2-and-0, but we got one of ’em on the road. We did our jobs, and I can’t wait to get back in front of the Indy fans.”

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.