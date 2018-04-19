× Morning snow ends…sunshine and milder for the upcoming weekend!

Areas of light snow will continue to wind down by mid-morning (8:00am), as sunshine builds in from the north to south. Zero accumulation expected with temperatures too warm, but another sad reminder that winter just won’t let go! On the other, it will be a much brighter afternoon, while temperatures steadily climb into the lower 50’s (average high: 65°), so a decent recovery expected. Breezy conditions will persist but nothing as gusty as Wednesday’s 35-45 mph winds!

Skies clear this evening and a frosty night ahead, along with another FREEZE WARNING for central Indiana until 9:00am Friday. Additional sunshine and a dry stretch takes hold for the weekend! Enjoy…