INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We’ll get the first look Thursday at the pace car for this year’s Indianapolis 500.

IMS President Doug Boles, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Chevy Racing Senior Manager – Strategic Planning & Operations Jeff Chew will unveil the official pace car for the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 during a news conference.

The unveiling is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Yard of Bricks.

The Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 27.