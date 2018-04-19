× Pacers ready for Cavaliers in game 3

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After splitting a pair of games in Cleveland, the Pacers are back home to practice for game three on Friday night with the Cavaliers.

Wednesday night’s loss saw the Pacers fall victim to the dominance of LeBron James. The MVP went on a 13-0 run to start the game and the blue and gold played from behind for the rest of the contest.

“LeBron just went off, put his head down and attacked the basket early,” head coach Nate McMillan said after practice on Thursday. “That just led to lack of execution on offense.”

But despite the loss, the Pacers have more than proven they have what it takes to beat the Cavs. In game two, despite LeBron’s 42 point performance and the Pacers trailing by 18 at one point, they managed to lose by only three.

“You know Lebron is gonna be extra aggressive for that team,” point guard Darren Collison said. “But it’s a good sign when you only lose by three and their best player has that type of game.”

“It was a hard fought game, we came back and gave ourselves a chance to tie the game,” Oladipo said of Wednesday night’s loss. “But it’s only one game. It means absolutely nothing.”

The Pacers compared it to a chess match, in game one they showed what they had, dominating by 18 points; In game two LeBron James put up 42 and showed what the Cavaliers could do, but on Friday night in game three they’re ready to show their next move in front of their home crowd.

“I’m very excited, playing at home w’ere very comfortable we’ve got a our fans behind us,” Lance Stephenson said. “We’re very comfortable and confident.”

And taking a 3-1 lead at home? That would do wonders heading back to Cleveland.

“It’ll be big for our confidence getting two wins at home,” center Myles Turner said. “This is a turning point for both teams. Game 3 is big.”

The Pacers face the Cavs Friday night at 7 P.M.