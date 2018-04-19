× Pack the pantries: Financial Center receives award for feeding the hungry

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of our partners received national praise for the work they did last year to help FOX59 pack the pantries.

Financial Center in Indianapolis recently beat out 6,000 other credit unions across the country to win the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award.

“It’s neat. It’s a great accomplishment. Our team’s accomplishment,” said Kevin Ryan, CEO of Financial Center.

The folks at Financial Center took calls at the phone bank, collected donations, and gave a big check to help us pack the pantries.

While it was an honor to receive this award, Ryan says it was more meaningful to them that they were able to help feed the hungry.

“We try to give back in every way we can and I just think people recognize when you’re doing something for others and you’re doing it, because you want to do it and it’s fun.”