RECIPE: Southern Collard Greens and Pecan Pesto

Southern Collard Greens and Pecan Pesto

6 cups tightly packed chopped collard greens, blanched & cooled

1 large clove garlic, coarsely chopped

½ to 2/3 cup toasted Kroger pecan pieces

¾ to 1 cup very finely grated Private Selection Parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon EACH salt and pepper

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ to 2/3 cup Kroger or Private Selection Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Private Selection Rigatoni for serving

Add greens, garlic, nuts, cheese, salt, pepper, lemon juice and lemon zest to food processor bowl. Pulse several times until coarsely blended but not smooth. With processor running, pour in olive oil, adding until your desired consistency of the pesto. Makes about 2 cups pesto.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD