RECIPE: Spinach Walnut Pesto

Spinach Walnut Pesto

4 ½ cups tightly packed Kroger baby spinach leaves

1 large clove garlic, coarsely chopped

½ to 2/3 cup toasted Kroger walnut pieces

¾ to 1 cup very finely grated Murray’s Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

¼ teaspoon EACH salt and pepper

½ teaspoon grated lemon zest

1-2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

¼ to 1/3 cup Kroger or Private Selection Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Private Selection Farfalle pasta for serving

Add greens, garlic, nuts, cheese, salt, pepper, lemon juice and lemon zest to food processor bowl. Pulse several times until coarsely blended but not smooth. With processor running, pour in olive oil, adding until your desired consistency of the pesto. Makes about 1 ¼ cups pesto.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD