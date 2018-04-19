× Swiss Chard Almond and Asiago Pesto

Swiss Chard Almond and Asiago Pesto

6 cups packed chopped Swiss chard (or use a 9-ounce container of pre-cut Swiss Chard found in Kroger produce dept), blanched and cooled

1 large clove garlic, coarsely chopped

½ to 2/3 cup toasted Kroger or Simple Truth Blanched Almond Slivers, toasted

¾ to 1 cup very finely grated Private Selection Asiago cheese

¼ teaspoon EACH salt and pepper

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/3 to 1/2 cup Kroger or Private Selection Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Private Selection Bucatini pasta for serving

Add greens, garlic, nuts, cheese, salt, pepper, lemon juice and lemon zest to food processor bowl. Pulse several times until just coarsely blended (do not make it smooth). With processor running, pour in olive oil, adding until your desired consistency of the pesto. Makes about 2 cups pesto.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD