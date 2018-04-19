Texas firefighter who tried to save Southwest passenger to discuss rescue attempt

CELINA, Texas – A firefighter who tried to save the life of a woman who was sucked out the window of a Southwest flight will address the media Thursday.

Andrew Needum was aboard Southwest Flight 1380 Tuesday afternoon as it was traveling from New York to Dallas. The plane suffered engine failure after a piece of metal hit an engine. As a result, a window shattered, and Jennifer Riordan was sucked through.

Tim McGinty, a Texas rancher, tried to pull Riordan back into the plane, but he couldn’t do it by himself. Needum stepped in to help, and both men were able to bring Riordan back into the plane.

Needum, a firefighter and paramedic from Celina, Texas, worked with a retired nurse to perform CPR on Riordan. They weren’t able to revive her, however, and Riordan died from her injuries.

The plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. The incident remains under investigation.