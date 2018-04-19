Two Indiana men file lawsuit against police alleging they were framed in rape case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. — Two Indiana men recently exonerated by DNA evidence in a gang rape case are suing over their wrongful convictions.

Roosevelt Glenn and Darryl Pinkins were convicted in 1993 and 1991, respectively, of a 1989 gang rape in Hammond. Glenn was released on parole in 2009 and Pinkins was released in 2016. New DNA tests exonerated Glenn in 2016 and Pinkins last year.

Glenn and Pinkins filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against Hammond and officers of the city's Police Department and State Police. The lawsuit alleges the men were framed for the crime and that officers manipulated witnesses, fabricated evidence and withheld exculpatory evidence.

The Hammond Police Department and State Police said Wednesday they haven't been served the lawsuit and declined to comment.