17-year-old boy critical after northeast side shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - IMPD officers are investigating after a teenager was shot Friday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive on the report of a person shot. That's off East 38th Street near North Sherman Drive on the northeast side.

A police report confirms a 17-year-old male has been hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting.

Detectives were on the scene last night, trying to talk to witnesses. The report also says several cars nearby were damaged.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.