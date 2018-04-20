× A great weekend to spend outdoors

I hope you like sunshine because we’re seeing a lot of it today.

After a cool start, that sunshine will help temperatures jump to the upper 50’s and lower 60’s this afternoon.

The Indians return home to Victory Field tonight. First pitch is at 7:15 PM and it will be a nice, dry evening. However, it will get chilly again. By 9 PM expect temperatures to be dropping back below 50-degrees. Take the jacket!

We will be chilly again tonight but not quite as cool as this morning. Temperatures dropping to the mid 30’s by early tomorrow morning.

Clouds roll back in tomorrow but it will still be an overall, pleasant day.

Rain doesn’t return until next week as temperatures stay steady in the lower 60’s.