Best of the week! Southern storm to brush us this weekend…

Skies are clear and temperatures are chilly to begin our Friday morning, as large, stable high builds across the state! Although a frosty start, we anticipate a great day with sunshine all day. Lighter winds, cloud-free skies and late April sunshine should be enough to push us back to 60° or higher this afternoon. Our seasonal average today is 65°, so we are getting close to more normal conditions.

Skies will be clear tonight and temperatures will tumble again in the overnight, but at least it remains day. If out at the Indians game, be sure to have that sweatshirt in hand.

This weekend will remain dry but a few more clouds will impact us through Sunday evening, as a southern storm brings rain across the Tennessee Valley. Although we remain dry, some clouds will be around to SLIGHTLY influence our afternoon highs and overnight lows. ENJOY and GO PACERS!