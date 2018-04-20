× Columbus North students walk out on anniversary of Columbine

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Students walked out of class across central Indiana on Friday to mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine massacre. It was a call for stronger gun laws and students at Vice President Mike Pence’s alma mater had a strong message for leaders in Washington.

Student organizers estimated about 200 students walked out of class at Columbus North High School.

“We were kind of like hoping for the best and I think that was the best and all of us were very happy with the turnout,” said freshman Tristen Cook.

While these students weren’t even born yet when the tragedy struck, two decades later, they are taking charge to un-do what’s become a national crisis.

“I’ve worked really hard to understand why guns are dangerous and I think it’s very important we bring safety to our schools one step at a time and I’m glad that today we got to take that first step into the right direction,” said Cook.

Columbus North is where Vice President Mike Pence went to school. While that wasn’t necessarily on top of mind for students today, organizers did have a strong message for leaders in Washington.

“I think a message we need to send is our generation is voting next and this is how strongly we are motivated,” said senior Megan Furber.