× Donations from viewers, special guests continue for FOX59 Pack the Pantries

Throughout Friday, we’re asking viewers to help “Pack the Pantries” to feed Indiana’s hungry.

Our phone bank opened at 6 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. You can call 317-493-2300 to make a donation.

Text to donate using your mobile phone:

For Midwest Food Bank: Step 1: Text @mfbindy to 52014

Step 2: iDonate will ask how much you would like to give, reply with a number value. *

Step 3: iDonate will respond with a link to a web page that will collect contact information and credit card information. Fill out the form. For Gleaners: Text GIVE to 317-593-2400

You can also donate online:

During the 6 a.m. hour, several viewers gave $500 to the cause. That meant Lindy Thackston and Scott Jones had a “Pie Face” showdown:

The Indianapolis Colts helped out this morning as well. Some Colts cheerleaders worked on the phone bank and presented a donation from the team:

John Whitaker, the executive director of Midwest Food Bank, also helped with the phone bank and told us about the importance of monetary donations:

Our corporate partner, Financial Center, presented a sizable donation this morning:

And we're also getting help from the Indiana State Fair and the Indy Fuel: