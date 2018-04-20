Donations from viewers, special guests continue for FOX59 Pack the Pantries
Throughout Friday, we’re asking viewers to help “Pack the Pantries” to feed Indiana’s hungry.
Our phone bank opened at 6 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. You can call 317-493-2300 to make a donation.
Text to donate using your mobile phone:
For Midwest Food Bank:
Step 1: Text @mfbindy to 52014
Step 2: iDonate will ask how much you would like to give, reply with a number value. *
Step 3: iDonate will respond with a link to a web page that will collect contact information and credit card information. Fill out the form.
For Gleaners: Text GIVE to 317-593-2400
You can also donate online:
During the 6 a.m. hour, several viewers gave $500 to the cause. That meant Lindy Thackston and Scott Jones had a “Pie Face” showdown:
The Indianapolis Colts helped out this morning as well. Some Colts cheerleaders worked on the phone bank and presented a donation from the team:
John Whitaker, the executive director of Midwest Food Bank, also helped with the phone bank and told us about the importance of monetary donations:
Our corporate partner, Financial Center, presented a sizable donation this morning:
And we're also getting help from the Indiana State Fair and the Indy Fuel: