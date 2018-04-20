× Help FOX59 Pack the Pantries! Here’s how to donate

Each year, more than 1 million Hoosiers go hungry—many of them children and seniors. Every day, many Hoosiers are forced to make difficult choices between paying for food or paying for transportation, medical care, housing, educational expenses or utilities. But it doesn’t have to be that way!

That’s why FOX59 is committed to telling stories about how Hoosiers are giving back and helping to feed those who just need a helping hand. But we need to go beyond the stories and be proactive about feeding our neighbors. That’s why we’re teaming up with Financial Center, Gleaners and Midwest Food Bank once again for our “Pack the Pantries” initiative.

We’ll open our phone bank on Friday, April 20, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Money is the non-perishable item that food banks really need. As little as $5 can provide as many as 15 meals. Monetary donations create flexibility and allow food banks to buy in bulk at wholesale prices.

Here’s three ways that you can donate today:

> Go to either of these web links to donate online:

> Watch FOX59’s Pack The Pantries special and call into our phone bank all day Friday, April 20 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The number to call is 317-493-2300.

> Text to donate using your mobile phone:

For Midwest Food Bank: Step 1: Text @mfbindy to 52014

Step 2: iDonate will ask how much you would like to give, reply with a number value. *

Step 3: iDonate will respond with a link to a web page that will collect contact information and credit card information. Fill out the form. For Gleaners: Text GIVE to 317-593-2400

It takes the support of the whole community to fight hunger, and every dollar makes a difference. FOX59 needs your help to give back to the community and help feed those in need.

Make no mistake about it, hunger is a major issue across the Hoosier State:

More than 1 million Indiana residents are considered food insecure

Approximately 345,000 of those considered food insecure are children

1 in 6 Hoosier families will go hungry

$1 donated = 3 meals

A cash donation of $30 will feed one hungry neighbor for a month

Thank you!