Indianapolis bail bondsman receives 110 years for Christmas Eve murders of 2 teens

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis bail bondsman found guilty of killing two teens has received 110 years in prison.

Kevin Watkins was sentenced today following a jury trial last month.

The killings took place on Christmas Eve 2015 outside Watkins’ home.

The two victims, 15-year-old Timmee Jackson and 16-year-old Dionne Williams, died after being cut seven times each with a tomahawk. Almost all the wounds were to the victims’ heads, and not from the front.

Kevin Watkins was charged with murdering the victims on Christmas Eve 2015 and then hiding their bodies.

Facing overwhelming physical evidence, Watkins admitted to the killings, but claimed of the two teens pointed a gun at him, forcing Watkins to use a tomahawk to fight the teens off.

He received 55 years for each murder, totaling 110 years.